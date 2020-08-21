Disney’s live action "Mulan" remake isn’t coming to theaters anymore, but maybe the concessions will be better at home anyway?

Austin Chinese food spot Bao’d Up is offering a "Mulan" movie night pack to eat while you watch the flick, which now is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 4. The party platter includes two each of brisket, chicken barbecue, Buffalo chicken and egg cream bao, all pan-seared. You’ll also get two Thai teas with tapioca pearls, two orders of Sichuan fries, two fried chicken plates and a salad for two. The party pack costs $34.99.

"Bao is a traditional Chinese cuisine and was definitely enjoyed by Mulan in her time," said Ting Li, Bao'd Up's executive chef, in a news release.

You can pick up or get delivery from Bao'd Up’s four locations from Sept. 4-30. Go to baodup.com for more information.

