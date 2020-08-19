Me and the Bees founder Mikaila Ulmer, a 15-year-old Austinite who started her company a decade ago at a lemonade stand, is now an author.

This week, her book, "Bee Fearless: Dream Like a Kid" (Penguin Random House, $17.99), shares some of the stories and advice she gives when she travels around the world as a speaker at conferences and other large events.

Ulmer’s story almost always starts with her great-grandmother Helen’s flaxseed honey lemonade, which she started making and selling when she was just a kid who had been stung by a bee. Her parents encouraged her to learn more about bees to get over her fear of them, and that early lesson continues to infuse her work as the CEO of a beverage brand sold in more than 1,500 stores across the U.S.

She continues to use her lemonade to teach people about the importance of bees in the environment, and as the company continues to grow, so does her commitment to the Healthy Hive Foundation, a nonprofit she started to help protect bees through education and research.

She’ll be talking about her debut book at a virtual event hosted by BookPeople at 6 p.m. Aug. 19, and she’ll also join me for a chat on the Austin360 Facebook page at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.