H-E-B has been adding in-store restaurants to a number of its grocery stores across Texas over the past few years, but next week, the San Antonio-based company will reveal its first-ever food hall at the Mueller store in Austin.

Called Main Streat, the food hall will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with six restaurants: True Texas BBQ, Calle Taqueria, Yumai Japanese Grill, The Meltery, Bar at Mueller and Roots Chicken Shak, a restaurant from the Plano-based "Top Chef"alum chef Tiffany Derry.

Each of the eateries will offer takeout and free delivery from Favor, and the store will offer limited capacity dining on the outdoor patio and inside. Main Streat also includes a bar with beer, wine and cocktails for in-person to-go orders.

The Roots Chicken Shak menu includes an array of duck fat-fried menu items, including chicken wings, chicken strips and fries. This will be the second Austin location of H-E-B’s True Texas BBQ, which is also part of the new store at Slaughter Lane and South Congress Avenue.

The in-store taqueria has a variety of traditional street tacos, as well as an eye-catching modern offering: a plant-based picadillo made with Impossible Foods’ faux ground beef. The bar area will serve snacks and shared plates, including charcuterie and cheese.

To celebrate the grand opening, H-E-B is making donations to Urban Roots, the Thinkery and the William B. Travis Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Travis High School. You can follow @mainstreatfoodhall on Instagram and Facebook for updates.