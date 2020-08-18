Snow’s BBQ pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz will feature in the new season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed documentary food series, "Chef’s Table."

"I can’t tell you how hot my pits are because I feel ’em with my hands," the veteran pitmaster says in the trailer. "It’s just something I do."

Barbecue aficionados can find Snow’s BBQ just over an hour outside of downtown Austin in Lexington, Texas, where Tomanetz has worked the pits with owner Kerry Bexley since 2003. The restaurant has received critical acclaim from likes of Southern Living, which ranked it the No. 2 barbecue joint in the South, and Texas Monthly, which gave it the No. 1 spot in our famously bbq-crazy state. The 85-year-old Tomanetz is a two-time James Beard semifinalist and was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2018.

The seventh season of the series focuses on barbecue and will also feature episodes on Lennox Hastie of Firedoor in Sydney, Australia; Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, who carries on the traditions of ancient Mayan cooking in Yaxuna, Mexico.

"Chef’s Table: BBQ" begins streaming Sept. 2 on Netflix.

Snow’s BBQ is closed to the public due to the pandemic, but you can still try a taste of the legendary brisket and pork ribs by ordering online delivery, which is available nationwide here.