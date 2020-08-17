Is there anything more satisfying than a thick chunk of perfectly toasted bread, topped with a fresh tomato and a bit of cheese, or banana slices and a generous spread of Nutella?

One major upside to five months of working from home is the opportunity for office workers to enjoy the simple pleasures of daytime meals made and eaten in your own kitchen. Toast is one of those easy meals best enjoyed at home—no one is trying to reheat avocado toast in the office microwave.

Have you crafted the perfect toast recipe during the pandemic?

Then Easy Tiger, purveyor of artisan breads and beers, has a challenge for you. The bakery is offering free bread for a year to one lucky winner of their Toast Recipe contest. All you have to do is post a photo of your toast (made with Easy Tiger bread) on instagram and tag @EasyTiger and #EasyTigerToast with the recipe in the caption. You can enter as many times as you like (as long as you live in Austin) until this Saturday, August 22.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, August 23.

Order bread, pastries and more online from Easy Tiger here. The North Linc location at 6406 N 1-35 Frontage Road is still open for curbside pick-up and limited outdoor dining. The flagship downtown location at 709 E. 6th Street is temporarily closed during the pandemic, though a new location at 3508 South Lamar Boulevard is opening soon.

