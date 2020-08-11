Sweetgreen, the popular fast-casual salad chain, is making its debut in Austin this week at 1007 S. Congress Ave., as part of the Music Lane mixed-use development. A second location is scheduled to open this fall on the Drag by the University of Texas campus.

For every meal sold on opening day Wednesday, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to Caritas of Austin via Impact Outposts.

The national chain will celebrate its opening week with several Austin-centric giveaways for the first 100 app and online orders each day:

• Wednesday: a custom tote by Austin artist Will Bryant.

• Thursday: Austin-made sourdough from Easy Tiger with local olive oil from Exau

• Friday: Fronks organic, sprouted nut milk, a bag of Greater Goods whole bean coffee and a handmade mug by local Austin artist Chantal Stasburger from New Origin Shop

• Saturday: copper water bottles from Austin Motel customized by Amanda Reid

Bryant also designed the restaurant’s dining room mural.