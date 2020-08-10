Texas peach season is coming to an end, but the folks at Fischer & Wieser always have new ideas for using their peach preserves. (Or maybe your homemade ones that you’re tired of eating on toast.)

This boozy sangria calls for schnapps, vodka, riesling and sparkling wine, but feel free to use it as a starting point for your own at-home mixology. I don’t have any peach-flavored liqueur at home, but I love making cocktails with jam, and I’ll drink ginger ale in just about anything, so I wouldn’t be surprised if I made a peach jam-white wine-ginger ale cocktail (or two) before the month is over.

Texas Peach & Ginger Sangria

2 cups peach preserves, such as Fischer & Wieser’s

1 cup peach schnapps

1 cup peach-flavored vodka

1 (750 ml) bottles dry Riesling

1 (750 ml) bottle sparkling wine

2 cups ginger ale

Fresh fruit, including peaches, sliced

Using a hand mixer, combine the spread with the schnapps and vodka in a large, festive bowl. Then add the wines, ginger ale and fresh fruit. Chill in the refrigerator or add ice cubes. Serve with a ladle.

— Fischer & Wieser