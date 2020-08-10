Coffee nerds, take note. Your favorite shop may not be open, but there are plenty of roasters who are finding new ways to send specialty beans directly to your house.

Austin’s Superthing, a coffee company from the folks who run Patika, has launched a coffee subscription service that allows coffee lovers to try a rotating selection of single-origin coffee beans from around the world.

Each week, Superthing sends out packages from their small-batch roasts from coffee-growing regions around the world. Customers can select whole beans, French press grind, espresso grind or drip coffee maker grind. You can also choose between a 10-ounce bag or a 5-pound bag and schedule the delivery from once a week to once every six weeks.

The subscription starts at $18 per week and includes free shipping. If you find a coffee you like, say the Mbinga-Mbeya from Tanzania or the Jazblu Peaberry from Brazil, you can order it directly from the website, superthingcoffee.com.