As soon as Mark Gabrick closed his Gabrick BBQ trailer on U.S. 290 between Austin and Dripping Springs in March, he started thinking about other ways he could make money besides selling brisket, sausage and ribs.

Packaging his family’s barbecue sauce was the first option that came to mind. He found a co-packer to bottle the sauce, designed a label and started reaching out to retail outlets.

Unlike many barbecue sauces, the signature Texas Tang barbecue sauce, which is sweetened with honey, is made with chicken broth, giving the sauce a little more depth than your typical grocery store sauce. You can now find Texas Tang ($11.95) for sale through Walmart.com and gabrickbbq.com.