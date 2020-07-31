Remember at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when local ranchers sold out quickly of their meat subscriptions and cow shares? At least one local ranch still has beef shares available.

Scott Lookabaugh of LookBack Acres Ranch in Rosebud, east of Temple, says they are still taking customers who are interested in buying grass-fed beef by the quarter, half, three-quarters or whole share.

The ranch asks for a deposit up front, starting at $200 for the quarter share, and then the ultimate cost ($4.95 per pound with no processing costs) depends on the hanging weight, which is the weight of the carcass before it is processed into individual cuts. The beef is dry-aged in a climate-controlled cooler for 14 to 21 days, so the orders are ready about three or four weeks after the animal is processed.

You’ll need space in a deep freezer to store the meat; the quarter share is about 160 pounds of meat, and a whole share is about 650 pounds. Lookabaugh offers delivery in the Austin area. For more information, go to lbaranch.com.