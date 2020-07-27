Way back in March, just before the coronavirus shutdown, A.W. Craft Distillery’s founder and head distiller Andrew McClellan was already thinking about summer.

His Georgetown micro-distillery opened in 2017 as the city’s first licensed distiller, and the pandemic prevented McClellan from doing in-store tastings, which is the primary way he introduces his products to new customers. The company hasn’t opened a tasting room yet, but rather than wait around for the state to reopen, he poured his time into the distillery’s next new product, Georgetown Gin, a dry gin featuring the flavor of 12 botanicals.

"When we decided to craft a gin named after our city, we knew it would have to be seriously exceptional to live up to its namesake. And I believe we have accomplished that," McClellan said in a release. "We started with every common gin botanical we could find until narrowing it down to 12. We made well over 50 batches finding the right proportions of each ingredient. Finally, we found exactly the taste we were searching for."

Georgetown Gin is now available at all Austin-area Total Wine & More locations, with more retail outlets to come.