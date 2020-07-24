It’s been a tough week for breweries in Texas.

Earlier this week, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reversed course, closing patios statewide just a day after reopening them.

The billion-dollar Texas craft beer industry is, like the restaurant industry, surviving on mostly on take-out sales, which wasn’t legalized until 2019, and it looks like those to-go beers will have to keep the industry afloat for a little while longer.

If you’re looking to support the many breweries who aren’t selling beer in retail locations, the best way is to order directly from the brewery for curbside pick-up. Many of them are releasing new beers as quickly as they can brew them. The Black is Beautiful project, a now-international campaign that started in San Antonio, now includes more than 1,000 breweries around the world selling specialty brews to raise money for to raise money for social justice and anti-racism organization

More than two dozen Austin breweries are participating in Black is Beautiful, so look for more of those limited release beers to be available curbside in the next month, but if you’re looking to buy a beer at the grocery store that supports the Black Lives Matter movement, look for a new collaboration between the Black Pumas and 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative in North Austin.

The Stay Gold Hoppy Pale Ale, named after the Black Pumas song, will benefit the Austin Justice Coalition, African American Youth Harvest Foundation and Austin NAACP, and it will be on sale starting August 7 at H-E-B, Whole Foods, as well as liquor stores, bars, restaurants and any music venues that are finding ways to stay open.

According to a release, it’s "crushable pale ale, with a blend of modern cryo hops and traditional dry hopping...with notes of tropical fruit, citrus, dank, with hints of floral."