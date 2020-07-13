A distillery in South Austin is releasing its first straight bourbon.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. has been selling whiskey since it opened in 2015, and after adding a high-rye bourbon and a gin, the company is now selling its first straight bourbon.

The bourbon, 70% corn, 25% Elbon rye and 5% malted barley, is handmade from grain-to-glass at the distillery using grain grown in Texas. The straight bourbon is aged for at least two years in charred American Oak barrels, and it has notes of "ripe tropical fruits such as pineapple, banana, papaya, mango, toasted coconut shavings and s'mores with melted milk chocolate and caramelized marshmallow," according to Still Austin’s "Master Nose" Nancy Fraley.

The bourbon whiskey (750 ml, $45) is available for pre-order this week at still-austin-whiskey-co.square.site, and it will be available at the distillery, 440 East St. Elmo Road, and liquor stores in Texas in August.

Out in Dripping Springs, another local distillery is celebrating the launch of a new product. Treaty Oak Distilling is taking advantage of the state’s new liquor laws, which allow establishments to sell pre-mixed drinks direct to customers, to sell a ready-to-drink old fashioned cocktail made with bitters, simple syrup, orange zest and Treaty Oak’s Ghost Hill Bourbon.

The new 375 ml bottles ($12.99) are available for pick-up at the Dripping Springs property, which is open at reduced capacity for in-person service, and will be available in liquor stores throughout the state soon.