A new coffee shop serving tacos and pastries has opened on East 11th Street in the space previously occupied by Blue Dahlia Bistro.

Try Hard Coffee Roasters popped up at the end of June and is currently open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shop offers a full espresso bar and a variety of signature non-coffee beverages, like the “hi-rider,” a blend of hibiscus mint tea, pineapple jalapeno big swig and coconut cream foam, and the “chai-rider,” made with house made chai lime and ginger juice, simple syrup and coconut cream.

The Hi-Rider is one of our favorite non-coffee options! Hibiscus-mint tea from @zhitea , pineapple jalapeño @bigswigwater , coconut cream foam, and a @tajinusa rim!

The storefront also features a slew of taco options (migas, carnitas, veggie and breakfast fav potato, egg and cheese), as well as fresh pastries (the croissant-like “pillow”, blueberry scones, cinnamon rolls and gluten-free options).

The new shop will host a community bake sale on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with 100% of proceeds going to support the Austin Area Urban League. See more details in the instagram post below.

Fight racism, eat cookies! Join us on our patio on Saturday, July 18th from 10am to 2pm for a bake sale in support of Black Lives Matter. 100% of pastry sales and cafe sales on Saturday will be donated to Austin Area Urban League @aaulyp * The AAUL provides many, many services to the community including workforce and career development, housing and repair assistance, advocacy, and academic programs. Mask up and let’s support this important work! * Participating bakers: @redpoppyatx @acupofsugaratx @baker_betsy @pinklemoncookies @royalravencookies @sugarandshinebakery @sweetelise_atx @the_cookie_counter @treatsbyjuliet @cleverbakingco Thank you, Yasmine @redpoppyatx for organizing the event!

