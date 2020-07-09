The Brewer’s Table, a high-end brewery and restaurant in East Austin’s Govalle neighborhood, has closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Eater Austin.

The innovative restaurant, which incorporated beer byproducts into many of its dishes, was named one of Austin’s top restaurants by Statesman critic Matthew Odam in 2018.

The Brewer’s Table opened in East Austin in April of 2018 to much acclaim from area publications, including Texas Monthly, Eater Austin and Austin Monthly. When executive chef Zach Hunter of Fixe left the restaurant in April 2019 to join Fox Restaurant Concepts (Flower Child) in Phoenix, the menu was pared down to a simpler approach.

"I wish I had some positive news but with everything accelerating with the pandemic, I don’t see any way to reopen ever," owner Jake Maddux told Eater Austin. "PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] money was used, but without new money coming in, it’s impossible to make the equation work."

