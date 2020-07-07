Texas will soon have a new honey-sweetened bourbon on the market.

Garrison Brothers, which in 2006 started as the first legal whiskey distillery in the state, has released its latest product, an 80-proof, honey-infused bourbon called HoneyDew.

The brand partnered with Burleson’s Honey, which has been in the honey business since 1907, to use the company’s wildflower honey to make the infused bourbon using a patented fiber-infusion technology. Rather than simply mixing the honey with Garrison’s barrel-aged bourbon, the Hill Country distillery soaked chunks of used bourbon barrels in honey and then steeped the honey-soaked wood in the bourbon for six months.

According to a release, the new bourbon has tasting notes of sweet elderberry syrup, yellow-flesh peaches, apricots and white chocolate.

They are hosting a distillery release party on July 18, where customers can drive through the Hye-based distillery to pick up a bottle ($89.99), and look for it in local stores the following week. The product will be available at stores around the country on August 1. For more information, go to garrisonbros.com.