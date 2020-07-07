One of East Austin’s urban farms is moving, and they’re taking the dirt with them.

Eden East, a five-acre farm at 755 Springdale Road operated by husband-and-wife team David Barrow and chef Sonya Cote, is relocating to Bastrop to make way for a mixed-used development that will include both retail stores and residential housing.

In 2018, the developer, StoryBuilt, bought the property from the former owners, Glenn and Paula Foore, who had operated Springdale Farm for a decade.

After the Foores sold the land, Barrow and Cote, who already ran an outdoor restaurant called Eden East on the western edge of the property, entered a partnership with StoryBuilt to continue operating the farm, changing its name to match the name of her eatery.

The new farmers knew they would only be on the land for about two years, and now, they are officially making the move to another piece of land in Bastrop County. They got the green light from StoryBuilt to move the nutrient-dense soil to the new farm, and Barrow says they’ve already started moving some of it over.

StoryBuilt plans to keep the farmhouse that currently sits on the property, which is where Eden East restaurant will eventually re-open. When construction is finished in 2022, the new development will also include a micro farm and a farm stand to sell produce.

Barrow says they’ll be officially off of the property at the end of the month, but until then, the farmstands on Wednesday and Saturday will remain open, except for July 15. This fall, they’ll sell produce at an on-site farmstand in Bastrop and for delivery to the Austin area.

In the meantime, Eden East’s food truck is moving to Desert Door Distillery in Driftwood, where it will operate as Eden West starting this month.

Both the farmstand and Hillside Farmacy, Cote’s restaurant at 1209 E. 11th St., have been selling grocery staples this summer through a Neighborhood Pop-up Grocery Project in partnership with Sustainable Food Center, Food Shed Investors and the City of Austin

Shoppers can order ahead via phone or website and pick up grocery items every Wednesday or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eden East until the end of the month and Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hillside Farmacy.