A cohort of Texas bakers has organized another Bakers Against Racism fundraiser that is taking place this week to raise money for social justice organizations in the state.

Fueled by a one-ton flour donation from Barton Springs Mill in Dripping Springs, bakers in Austin, Houston and San Antonio are taking orders this week for baked goods that they’ll deliver or ship this weekend.

It’s not too late to sign up if you want to participate, and each baker gets to decide which organization to support. Go to instagram.com/txbakersagainstracism to find out more or search the #txbakersagainstracism hasghtag on Instagram.

Abby Jane Bakeshop in Dripping Springs, which is slated to open this summer, is selling focaccia and dessert bars for pick-up on Saturday at the brick-and-mortar shop, which is located next to Barton Springs Mill at 16604 Fitzhugh Road. Sales benefit the Black Bodies Project and Dobbin-Kauv Garden Farm.

The Austin-based Speak Sweetly ATX (@SpeakSweetlyATX) is selling vanilla bean bourbon cupcakes, chai tea cupcakes, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, brownies and an array of macrons for pick up on both Friday and Saturday. Sales support the African American Youth Harvest Foundation in Austin.

Also in Austin, Pecan Street Cookie Co. (@pecanstreetcookieco) is selling boxes of decorated cookies, oatmeal creme pies and chocolate chip cookies for delivery in the Austin area on Saturday, with sales benefiting Austin Justice Coalition.

San Antonio bakeries Comadre Panaderia and Flour Press have teamed up to make boxes including cornmeal madeleines, scones made with queso fresco, garlic and guajillo, a guava tart with passionfruit glaze, chocolate concha, jalapeno popper empanada and chocolate chip cookies. You can order through @comadre_panaderia and @flourpress on Instagram for delivery in San Antonio, and sales support Charles Roundtree Bloom Project.

In Houston, Bread Man Baking Co. (breadmanco.com) will be selling cookies, sourdough and other savory loaves that customers can order online and pick up at farmers markets in the Houston area. Proceeds will go to Center for the Healing of Racism.