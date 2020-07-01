Willie Nelson’s 47th annual Fourth of July Picnic is taking place online this weekend, and plenty of Austin restaurants are selling picnic kits to feed you while you watch it.

This is the first year that Willie Nelson’s big holiday concert will be streaming to homes across the country, of course, and to make the celebration a little special, Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Assembly Kitchen have helped create chef-curated picnic baskets with items from several Austin restaurants and food companies.

Comedor contributes a country pork pâté with bacon, fermented morita salsa and tostadas. Nixta Taqueria is throwing in its lacto-fermented tomato salsa, and the kit also includes goodies from local food companies Pure Luck Farm & Dairy, Two Hives Honey, Urban American Farmer, Confituras, Barton Springs Mill and Abby Jane Bakeshop. The kits ($59) feed two people and include a ticket to Willie’s Picnic, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If you want to buy some local libations, mixologists Jessica Sanders of Drink Well and Paul Finn of Garage have created "Altar of the Sun," a cocktail made with lime juice, Liber & Co. raspberry gum syrup, Dolin Rouge Italian Vermouth, Topo Chico and a few fiery dashes of Bittermens Corazon Bitters. The cocktail kit, which makes 6 to 8 cocktails, costs $59 and also includes a ticket to Willie’s Picnic stream.

Customers who want to order the food kit for delivery outside Central Texas must place their orders by noon on July 2, and Austin-area customers have until midnight on July 3. The cocktail kits are only available for delivery in Austin. You can buy both kits for $99 through assembly.kitchen.

This year’s streaming version of the picnic will include performances from Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle and Kurt Vile. Standalone tickets for digital admission are $35 ahead of the event and $45 day-of-show and can be purchased at williepicnic.com.

For other July Fourth picnic options, check out Kalimotxo, which is selling a wagyu burger, papas bravas and a frozen Kalimotxo cocktail for $20 available for pick-up on Saturday.

(Looking for other live music options? Here’s a round-up from Austin360 music writers of this week’s virtual streaming events.)

Emmer & Rye has a picnic package that includes a wagyu beef belly hoagie, homemade chips and an aperol spritz.

Old Thousand is selling a barbecue menu on July Fourth that includes smoked beef ribs, a Chinese spin on corndogs, lemon ginger pickles, duck egg potato salad and more for $75, but you can also order items individually. Add a mimosa kit, bottle of sparkling rosé, or two frozen cocktails for $15.

Andiamo Italiano is selling picnic boxes with cured meats, fresh mozzarella and a watermelon feta salad. Order only by calling 512-719-3377 for pick-up on Friday.

Word of Mouth Catering has a Fourth of July meal available for pick-up on Friday that includes fried chicken tenderloins, cold-boiled shrimp, watermelon salad, potato salad, corn muffins and red, white and blue cupcakes. The meals cost $125 for four servings or $65 for two.

Easy Tiger has picnic pack ($65) that includes eight half sandwiches, two sides and six of their chocolate chunk cookies. They are also selling a grilling pack with sausages, buns, mustard and sauerkraut.