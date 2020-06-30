Lots of local distilleries have been making hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it first began in March and April.

But with cases spiking statewide, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has decided to give away 21,000 bottles in a contactless drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Krieg Softball Complex, 222 S. Pleasant Valley Road.

Each car can get up to three 375 ml bottles of sanitizer for free. Tito’s has been donating sanitizer to more than 500 organizations in 25 states, but this effort is to get bottles directly to the public.

The company says it plans to host similar drives in other cities across the state in coming weeks. The lot is used for COVID-19 testing during the morning, so those picking up hand sanitizer will not be allowed into the parking lot until 11:45 a.m.