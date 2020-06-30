Hard seltzers have been having another good year.

After White Claw’s blockbuster year in 2019, when hard seltzer sales surpassed $1.3 billion, the industry is on track to double sales again this year to more than $2.5 billion. (This is up from a mere $487 million 2018.)

With that kind of money on the table, Texas brands have quickly joined the canned cocktail/hard seltzer market, starting with Mighty Swell in 2016. In recent years, established booze brands, including Austin Eastciders and Deep Ellum, have also released spiked seltzers.

In 2019, two Austin-based sparkling alcoholic beverage companies launched: Canteen Spirits, a vodka soda that comes in several fruity flavors, and Ranch Rider Spirits, a canned cocktail made with tequila or vodka that comes in three flavors and recently expanded to stores statewide .

This summer, two more Austin-based canned brands have joined the fray: Lone River Beverage Company and Blue Norther.

Lone River Ranch Water (loneriverbevco.com) is the former’s first product to hit the market, an 80-calorie, 4% ABV hard seltzer made with heavily carbonated sparkling water and a gluten-free grain base and sweetened with agave and a hint of natural lime juice. Six-packs of the cans are for sale ($8.99) at major retailers and liquor stores around the state. Later this year, they’ll start selling Ranch Water Spicy and Ranch Water Rio Red Grapefruit flavors.

Blue Norther (drinkbluenorther.com) is launching this summer in two flavors, Wild Blackberry and Agave Lime. Each 5% ABV hard seltzer is made with fruit juice, agave, sparkling water and a gluten-free alcoholic base. You can find six-packs ($9.99) at local retailers, including H-E-B, Bread Basket, Royal Blue Grocery and Wheatsville Food Co-Op.