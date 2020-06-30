A new food hall is coming to H-E-B Mueller, and it will feature a restaurant from "Top Chef" alumna Tiffany Derry.

The San Antonio-based grocer announced on Tuesday that the new food hall, called Main Streat, will open in August and will feature the first Austin location of Roots Chicken Shak, a restaurant from Derry, who appeared on the seventh season of "Top Chef" when it was held in Washington D.C.

Derry opened her Plano fried chicken restaurant of the same name in 2017 in the Legacy Hall with a menu that features duck fat-fried chicken wings, chicken strips and chicken sandwiches.

Derry’s Austin location will be the cornerstone of Main Streat, a food hall inside the East Austin grocery store that will also include the second Austin location of True Texas BBQ, as well as new concepts from H-E-B called Calle Taqueria, a street taco-inspired eatery; Yumai Japanese Grill, serving noodle bowls and Japanese-style skewers; and a grilled cheese shop called The Meltery.

The expanded food hall, which replaces the former in-store restaurant, Cafe Mueller, will also include a full bar with cocktails, wines and beers from Texas breweries, wineries and distilleries and even more light bites.

This is the first time that H-E-B has teamed up with a chef to run their own restaurant inside one of H-E-B’s stores. In recent years, Derry has appeared on "Bar Rescue," "Top Chef Junior" and "Foodfighters."

Cafe Mueller closed last fall, which is when construction on the new food hall began. H-E-B started adding in-store restaurants in some locations about 10 years ago, starting with a pizzeria in a store near the company’s headquarters in San Antonio.

In 2013, Cafe Mueller became H-E-B’s first in-store restaurant in the Austin area, and now several Central Texas stores have eateries selling barbecue and rotisserie chicken.

H-E-B hasn’t announced an opening date yet for the food hall, but you can find updates at instagram.com/mainstreatfoodhall.