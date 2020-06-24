I’ve been catching up on a bunch of new, new-to-me and local products for my weekly livestream on the Austin360 Facebook page, and one recent dessert should be on your radar, especially if you’re eating a ketogenic diet.

Mammoth Creameries is an Austin-based company that started in 2018 in Tim and Sue Krauss’s kitchen.

Tim Krauss had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his late 20s when he and Sue had two young children at home. The family switched to a paleo diet to help manage his sugar intake, and they eventually transitioned to a keto diet, which focused more on low-carb and high-fat intake.

Sue, a Texas native, started playing around in the kitchen with recipes for low-sugar ice cream and found a way to make a custard that’s sweetened with xylitol, and Mammoth Creameries was born. They started selling the product first in Wheatsville, followed by Whole Foods, and by the end of last year, they were at 1,000 stores nationwide. A pint retails for about $8.

The frozen custard, made with cream, butter and egg yolks, is currently offered in four flavors: vanilla, chocolate, chocolate peanut butter and lemon buttercream. You can also find it at local markets including Central Market, Royal Blue, Thom’s, People’s Rx and online.

I wasn’t sure how I’d like this ice cream, considering I haven’t been a big fan of other keto-friendly confections, such as Halo Top Ice Cream, but I was surprised that the xylitol didn’t come across tasting like fake sugar and the richness of cream, butter and egg yolks gave a lovely texture and flavor to the custard. The pints of flavored ice cream weren’t as good as the vanilla, but the vanilla is worth recommending.