The Sustainable Food Center has been teaching Austinites how to cook seasonal meals that are inexpensive and quick to make for more than 20 years through its The Happy Kitchen/La Cocina Alegre culinary and nutrition education program.

In 2002, the non-profit, which operates the downtown and Sunset Valley farmers markets and a number of other local food programs, compiled the recipes from these classes into a cookbook called "Fresh Seasonal Recipes."

Late last year, program coordinators started revising the cookbook to add new recipes and update the older ones, and print copies of the fourth revision of the cookbook were delivered right as the coronavirus hit.

Happy Kitchen program director Molly Costigan says they weren’t planning on releasing a digital edition, but the quarantine prompted them to make the book available for digital sales for the first time.

Each recipe includes nutrition facts, seasonality and cost per serving, and the average cost per serving for the dishes is 78 cents. There’s also an index that’s searchable by ingredient, which Costigan hopes will help cooks use vegetables they might not be accustomed to.

The new edition includes 35 new recipes and 101 recipes in all, and more than half of the older recipes were improved in some way, Costigan says.

Print copies are available in English and Spanish for $27, including shipping. You can also buy a digital edition in both Spanish and English for $10 through SFC’s website, sustainablefoodcenter.org.

Some of the dishes include teriyaki bok choy, curried butternut squash soup, eggplant Bolognese, fruit and jicama salad, sardine-avocado toast, rice pudding and pinto bean salad. The book also include tutorials for cooking basics, such as how to roast vegetables.