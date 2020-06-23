Abby Ruston is a local woodworker who makes beautiful tables and countertops, most from pieces of wood, usually pecan, that she sands and finishes for customers throughout Central Texas.

But during the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to start hosting virtual workshops on DIY charcuterie boards that include a kit with all the necessary supplies.

Each kit includes a piece of mesquite with the live (or natural) edge, sand paper, a chisel, a pick and a brush, and in each two-hour workshop, Ruston explains how to use the tools and helps the students finish their boards together.

The class and kit cost $75 for local drop-off in Austin and San Antonio and $85 for delivery by mail, and Ruston says you don’t need any experience to sign up. You can find out more and sign up by going to rustoncreations.com or finding her on Instagram @Abby_Ruston.