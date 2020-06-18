Nolan Ryan wanted to be a rancher before he wanted to be a baseball player.

The Baseball Hall of Famer recently told Community Impact that he bought a calf when he was 10 but that his cattle-rearing days took a backseat to sports, which would, of course, come to define the next four decades of his life.

Ryan spent 27 years in the major leagues as one of the most noted pitchers of his era, and in 2000, he launched a meat brand called Nolan Ryan Beef, which sells meat products in grocery stores around the country.

The Round Rock-based company is adding another avenue to reach customers: a brick-and-mortar retail outlet at 3800 E. Palm Valley Blvd. called Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.

The store will have in-house butchers and a meat counter, where customers can buy custom cuts of beef from cattle raised under animal welfare standards developed through a partnership with Temple Grandin.

The 1,800-square-foot store officially opens on Friday, June 26.

The store, which will also feature fresh produce, bread, pantry items from Texas-based companies and kitchen gear for grilling, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.