A global bake sale is taking place this week from England to India.

Bakers Against Racism started with a group of bakers in Washington D.C., and it now includes more than a thousands participants, including more than 20 in Austin.

Each baker is taking orders from June 15 to June 18, with deliveries scheduled for Saturday, June 20. The Austin-area effort has a Facebook event page, where organizers are posting as new bakers sign on. (You can still sign up by emailing bakersagainstracism@gmail.com.)

Right now, the list includes: Michelle Lee, Molly Kogan, @atxbrewdude, Kelly's Cakes, Tomorrow's Parties, Betsy Herrington, Michelle Nezamabadi, Pallavi Rath, Heather Rubio, Maggie Gibbs, Audrey Wright, Nancy Madrid, My Happy Place ATX, Bakecation by Glo, Greyson’s, Brazilian Sweets ATX, Suga's Cakery and Chanda Mau.

You can also search the hashtag #bakersagainstracismatx on Instagram. Most of the bakers are taking orders through their Instagram pages, but some have websites where you can place an order.

Each participant can choose the organization to which they want to donate, and many in Austin are donating to the Austin Area Urban League, Austin Justice League, Creative Action, African American Youth Harvest Foundation and Hearts2Heal.

You can also buy merchandise, whose proceeds will also benefit racial justice organizations, on the website, bakersagainstracism.com.

Bakers can also mark their calendars for June 27, when Crema Bakery and Cafe will team up with bakers from across Austin to host a Big Bake Sale for Social Justice.

Rather than the sprawling citywide bake sales that Crema owner Jessica Forkner Tomberlin also helps organize, this curbside sale will feature a set menu that includes cookies, Rice Krispie Treats, macaroons and brownies. Customers can order baked goods online and then pick them up at three sites around the city.

You can sign up to donate to that bake sale or find out more at facebook.com/bigbakesale.