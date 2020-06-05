Urvashi Pitre, a Dallas-based business owner who has a doctorate in experimental psychology, didn’t write her first cookbook until 2017, but in three years, she’s published seven titles, including four last year.

Her food career launched three years ago thanks to a recipe for butter chicken that she posted in an Instant Pot Facebook group. It became such a popular post that she had a bestselling cookbook on the market by the end of the year.

In her books and on her blog, twosleevers.com, Pitre generally focuses on healthy recipes that are low carb and keto, but even if you don’t follow those specialty diets, her internationally inspired dishes are worth checking out.

Pitre might be known for her butter chicken recipe, but here’s another chicken recipe that she says is out of this world. It’s a creamy Tuscan chicken recipe a cream-based sauce from “Easy Keto in 30 Minutes: More than 100 Ketogenic Recipes from Around the World,” which came out in late December. Her next book, “Instant Pot Miracle Vegetarian Cookbook,”will publish later this year.

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

My friend John, who tests recipes for me, wrote “HOME RUN” on this recipe! “Amazing flavor,” he said. And I trust John, who has been cooking for 40 plus years. So, let’s trust him with this one and make it immediately!

— Urvashi Pitre

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

4 cups baby spinach

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup whipping cream

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat; add the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the onion, garlic and red pepper flakes, if using. Cook, stirring, until the onions are coated, about 30 seconds.

Add the chicken, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, Italian seasoning, pepper and salt. Mix well.

Pour in the cream and stir to combine. Cover and cook until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 15 minutes. Stir in the Parmesan and serve. Serves 4.

— From “Easy Keto in 30 Minutes: More than 100 Ketogenic Recipes from Around the World” by Urvashi Pitre (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $22.99)