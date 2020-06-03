H-E-B announced on Wednesday that it would be putting $1 million toward addressing “racial inequities and injustice in our communities.“

The San Antonio-based grocer posted the full statement from president Craig Boyan on social media late Tuesday.

“The tragic events that have unfolded over these last few weeks are weighing heavily on our H-E-B family,” he wrote. “We must all take a stand against what happened to George Floyd — and the tragic deaths of so many other black lives throughout our history.”

Boyan continued: “We know that words are not enough. Real change is rooted in action. In this light, we are creating a $1 million fund to held address racial inequities and injustice in our communities...H-E-B was founded on the unwavering belief that each and every person counts. Treating all people with dignity and respect is at the corn of what unites us as a company, a state and a nation.”

H-E-B isn’t the only local food company putting money toward the cause. Tiff’s Treats said the cookie delivery company would be donating $20,000 to the NAACP and the ATX Justice coalition.

