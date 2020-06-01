You might be looking for ways you can contribute to anti-racism efforts. One way is to support black-owned businesses in your community; here, we've rounded up a list of black-owned food businesses, including food products and catering companies, from the Austin area.

Many black-owned food businesses have been pushed out over the decades by gentrification. Several, including Hoover’s Cooking, Roland’s Soul Food and Aster’s Ethiopian, have been around for more than two decades and are continuing a legacy started many generations ago. Others, like Crimson Creek Smokehouse, are new to the city and already gaining fans.

Some of them, such as Tony’s Jamaican Food, started as food trucks and moved into brick-and-mortar spaces, while others, such as Bird Bird Biscuit, went straight to a conventional restaurant space, where they now Instagram photos of their biscuit sandwiches to more than 20,000 followers.

Sam’s Bar-B-Que is the longest-running; it opened in 1957. Did we miss any? Let us know and we’ll continue to update the list: abroyles@statesman.com.

3 Small Plates Catering, a catering company specializing in international fare. 3smallplatescatering.com

11 Degrees Daiquri, a frozen drinks shop at 2700 Pecan St. in Pflugerville. 11degreesdaiquiri.com

Anything's Baked Potato, a food truck at 1326 Rosewood Ave. near the George Washington Carver Library and Museum. anythingsaustin.com

Aster's Ethiopian Restaurant, an Ethiopian restaurant at 2804 N. Interstate 35 that first opened in 1991. astersethiopianrestaurant.com

Baby Greens, a restaurant serving salads, wraps and soup at 1508 W. Anderson Lane. eatbabygreens.com

Bahadi's Chicken & Lounge, a restaurant at 907 FM 685 in Pflugerville serving Chicago-style soul food. bahadischickenlounge.com

BBs Home Cooking, a restaurant at 1500 Rivery Blvd. in Georgetown that has been serving Williamson County diners since 2005. bbshomecooking.com

Big Easy Bar and Grill, a restaurant at 1806 E. 12th St. that has been serving New Orleans-style food since 2008. bigeasybarandgrill.weebly.com

Bigg Belly BBQ Co., a barbecue trailer at 9313 Anderson Mill that opened last year. Search for "Bigg Belly BBQ"on Facebook.

Bird Bird Biscuit, a cafe at 2701 Manor Road specializing in biscuits and biscuit sandwiches. birdbirdbiscuit.com

The Black Vegan Company, a catering company that also facilitated cooking classes and grocery store tours. theblackvegancompany.com

Brown's Bar-B-Que, a food trailer at 1901 S. Lamar Blvd. serving barbecue. facebook.com/BrownsBarBQue

Burgerlicious, a food truck serving burgers at 1005 E St. Elmo Road. burgerliciousatx.com

Christen’s Gourmet Pralines, a local food company with roots in New Orleans that sells pralines online. christenpraline.com

Cook’s Nook, a shared kitchen space and food incubator at 502 Thompson Lane. cooksnook.net

Country Boyz Fixins, a restaurant that started in 2013 and has locations at 4140 E.12th St. in Austin and 101 S. Lexington St., in Manor. countryboysfixins.com

Crimson Creek Smokehouse, a barbecue catering and delivery company that offers delivery Thursdays through Sunday. crimsoncreekbbq.com

Da Boot Poboys, a food truck selling po’boys and other Cajun food at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St. facebook.com/atasteofdaswamp

Davis Grocery & Bar-B-Q, a grocery store and restaurant at 400 S. Robinson St. in Taylor that has been open since 1994. bbqtaylor.com

Dia’s Market, a convenience store and cafe that has been open since 2016 at 812 Justin Lane. diasmarket.com

Down South Texas BBQ , a barbecue food truck at 1716 W. Howard Lane. facebook.com/DSTBBQ

Emmer & Rye, one of several restaurants helmed by recent Food & Wine Best New Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, who also helps oversee operations at Hestia, Kalimotxo, Henbit and TLV. emmerandrye.com

Emojis Grilled Cheese, a food truck selling grilled cheese sandwiches from several locations in Austin. emojisgrilledcheese.com

Fowler's Smokin Soul Food, a barbecue and soul food restaurant at 5811 Manor Road. fowlerssmokinsoulfood.com

The "G" Spot Wangs n' Thangs, a chicken wing trailer at 1606 E. Sixth St.

Gigi's Cupcakes, a bakery at 3944 RM 620 South in Bee Cave from a trio of former football players known as The Cupcake Guys. thecupcakeguys.com

Gossip Shack, a restaurant at 2709 Rogge Lane with a second location at 1615 Grand Avenue Parkway in Pflugerville. gossipshack2.business.site

Gracy’s Microgreens, a local company selling microgreens at the Sustainable Food Center’s Sunset Valley Farmers Market. facebook.com/lovemymicrogreens

Habesha, an Ethiopian restaurant that opened in 2013 at 6019 N. Interstate 35. habeshaaustin.com

Hoover's Cooking, a soul food restaurant started in 1998 at 2002 Manor Road. hooverscooking.com

Island Fork, a food truck at 100 12th St. in Pflugerville that sells Caribbean food. islandfork.com

JP's Pancake Company, a food truck selling pancakes at 2512 Rio Grande St. jpspancakecompany.com

J. Leonardi's Barbeque, a barbecue food truck at 1124 E. 11th St. jleonardibbq.com

Kitchun, a grain-free granola that is sold in stores throughout Central Texas, including H-E-B and Whole Foods. thekitchun.com

Kowon Bakery, an online bakery specializing in vegan baked goods. facebook.com/kowonbakery

Krab Kingz, a food truck at 1202 FM 685 in Pflugerville that specializes in seafood. facebook.com/KrabKingzIV

Krack of Dawn Kafe, a doughnut shop and cafe at 311 University Blvd. in Round Rock that also has a food truck at the Domain in the Macy’s parking lot. facebook.com/krackofdawndonuts

Kreyòl Korner, a food truck at 805 Stark St. that sells Haitian food and offers catering. kreyolkorner.com

Les Bobos Crepes, a crepe shop at 2707 Rio Grande St. near the University of Texas campus. instagram.com/lesboboscrepes

Lucille’s Catering, a catering company that serves events around the Austin area. lucillescatering.com

Luv Fats Ice Cream, a dairy-free ice cream company that sells its products at local farmers markets. luvfatsicecream.com

Meal Proz, a prepared meal company at 8711 Burnet Road. themealproz.com

Mr. Catfish and More, a restaurant, originally opened in 1998, that is now open at 1144 Airport Blvd. mrcatfishatx.com

New Awlins Cajun Cafe, a Louisiana-style eatery at 8650 Spicewood Springs Road that opened in 2013. facebook.com/newawlinscajuncafe

Niella Catering, a catering company started in 2014 that is now doing a meal delivery service. niellacatering.com

Ninja Pig, a local purveyor of smoked pork and beef, sold by the pound and in tacos and sandwiches at the Mueller Farmers Market. facebook.com/NinjaPigFT

Oatmeal and Company, a consumer packaged good company specializing in selling flavored oatmeal mixes online and at local farmers markets. oatmealandcompany.com

One People’s Kitchen, a prepared meal delivery, private chef and catering company. onepeopleskitchen.com

Paradise On Ice, a shop selling to-go daiquiris at 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway in Pflugerville. paradiseonicetogo.com

R&B’s Steak and Fries, a food truck at 2730 E. Cesar Chavez St. that sells cheesesteaks. rnbssteakandfries.com

Redd’s Table, a catering company specializing in weddings and small gatherings. facebook.com/ReddsTable

Reflectionz BBQ, a barbecue trailer located at 1716 W. Howard Lane. reflectionzbbq.com

The Rolling Rooster, a soul food restaurant with two Austin locations, including in the historic Victory Grill. therollingrooster.com

Roland's Soul Food and Fish, a longtime soul food restaurant at 1311 Chestnut Ave. facebook.com/rolandssoulfood

Sam's Bar-B-Que, a barbecue restaurant at 2000 E. 12th St. that has been open for more than 60 years. samsbarbque.com

Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food, a food truck at 1403 E. Seventh St. sassys-vegetarian-soul-food.business.site

Slab BBQ, a barbecue restaurant open for lunch, dinner and catering at 9012 Research Blvd. slabbbqcateringaustintx.com

Soul Popped Popcorn, a popcorn company based in Barton Creek Square Mall that also sells through its website. soulpopped.com

Suga’s Cakery, an online bakery and cake shop in Pflugerville. sugascakery.com

Sweet Shack Candy Shop, a candy store at 1525 Cypress Creek Road in Cedar Park. sweetshackcandy.com

Sweetniz Cake Shop, a online custom cake shop based in Austin. facebook.com/sweetniz

Taste of Ethiopia, a restaurant with two area locations, one at 3801 S. Congress Ave. and another at 1100 Grand Avenue Parkway in Pflugerville. tasteofethiopiaaustin.com

Tony's Jamaican Food, a food truck at 1200 E. 11th St. that, in 2018, expanded to include a restaurant at 2700 W. Pecan St. in Pflugerville. tonysjamaicanfood.com

Top Tier Bakery, a bakery selling cakes and cookies online. toptierbakeryatx.com

Trinidad & Tobago Cafe, a restaurant at 1251 University Blvd. in Round Rock that sells Caribbean food. facebook.com/TriTobcafe

V’s Catering and Events, a catering and event styling company. vscateringandevents.com

Wasota Vegan Paradise, a food truck at 701 E. 53rd St. selling vegan Nigerian food. wasotaveganparadise.com

Winston's Kitchen, a food truck at 6218 Brodie Lane specializing in Jamaican food. facebook.com/WinstonsKitchenATX

Word of Mouth Catering, a catering company that has been serving Austin for more than 30 years. wordofmouthcatering.com

Y'all's Cafe, a restaurant serving Southern food at 2000 S. Interstate 35 in Round Rock. eatatyalls.cafe

