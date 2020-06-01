Last week, Toni Tipton-Martin won her second James Beard Award, but this time, it was for the big one: Best American Cookbook.

The former Austinite, who now lives in Baltimore, won the first Beard award in 2016 for "The Jemima Code," published by the University of Texas Press, which highlighted the stories of African American cooks who created much of what we know as American cuisine today. That book took top honors in the Reference and Scholarship category.

Using the research amassed during that book project, Tipton-Martin spent the next few years working on "Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking," a collection of recipes from the vast African American food canon, updated for a modern kitchen.

Each recipe is connected to one of the stories unearthed during her decades-long research into African American foodways and features photography from the Dallas-based Jerrelle Guy.

Tipton-Martin, , the first black food editor at a major American newspaper, was one of more than two dozen winners at a virtual awards ceremony that took place last week. You can find the rest of the James Beard Award media winners here. The chef awards will be announced on Sept. 25.

