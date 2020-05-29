Reader Phil Turner sent me an email about green salsa last week.

"My wife Sally is an old Austin hippie type who loves green sauce. There are many others like her in this town," he wrote, establishing his credibility as a loyal husband (and loyal subscriber, he noted later — thanks, Phil!) before making a case that green salsa should really be purchased fresh and not jarred.

"The difference between jarred/canned green sauce that you buy in a store and fresh in a restaurant is far more distinguishable than that between jarred and fresh red sauce. So much so that I'll say the canned green sauce is never really satisfying," he said.

He has now discovered that the carnicerías throughout the city carry small containers of homemade green salsa, each one slightly different, that keep his wife happy. "I buy the green sauce at JD's on Decker Lane and La Mexicana on FM 969. They're both delicious and different from each other," he added.

To keep those fresh salsas lasting a little longer than they would otherwise, Turner adds 1 tablespoon of vinegar to 16 ounces of salsa and heats it to about 190 degrees. "Pour in a hot jar, and it lasts for weeks in the fridge. Still tastes great," he wrote.

I’ve been craving fresh green salsa too, Phil, so I’m grateful for the tip. A jar of the H-E-B stuff sufficed last week when I was making empanadas and needed something quick. I’ll be trying his tip to add the vinegar the next time I pick up a pint of fresh green salsa.

