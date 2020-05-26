The roadside peach stands are open near Fredericksburg, and some of those farmers will be bringing those peaches to Austin farmers markets in coming weeks.

But if you want to place an order for a whole box of peaches, here are a couple of options for you.

The first is a long-running fundraiser from the Kiwanis Club of Northwest Austin, which for more than 30 years has sold peaches to raise money for local nonprofits.

The first of two summer deliveries will take place on July 11, but in order to get a box of these McPeak peaches from Pittsburg, Texas, you have to place an order by July 3. Another delivery of Mountain Gold peaches from Colorado will take place in September.

A 20-pound box of peaches costs $45, and customers will pick them up from Anderson High School. This year, the Kiwanis volunteers will be placing the peaches in customers’ cars on pick-up day. (You can find out more and place an order at nwaustinkiwanis.org/peaches.)

Each year, the peach sale generates about $15,000 in donations, and recipients include Down Home Ranch, The Refuge, Central Texas Food Bank and the Assistance League.

The Nashville-based company The Peach Truck, which embarks on a national tour each summer, will be stopping by Austin in early June for its one-day peach sale.

The Peach Truck will come to Austin on June 2, and the pick-up times/locations are from 8 to 9 a.m. at Round Rock Premium Outlets, from 11 a.m. to noon at Main Event Entertainment and from 2 to 3 p.m. at Barton Creek Square Mall.

A 25-pound box of Georgia peaches costs $43, and you can also add on pecans for $10. The founders also wrote a cookbook last year, which is also for sale from the trucks. Orders for the in-person pick-up must be placed by the end of the day on Thursday, March 28.

The Peach Truck also ships peaches all summer long, some of which are sold in a subscription, so you can get several deliveries of peaches rather than all of them at once. You can find out more and place an order at thepeachtruck.com.

In the Hill Country, Burg’s Corner ships peaches by the box, and Vogel Orchard in Stonewall announced recently that it would be shipping peaches for the first time in a long time. Owner Jamey Vogel said ordering information would be available on the website soon. Crocket Farms in the Rio Grande Valley also ships peaches.