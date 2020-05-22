Austin’s consumer packaged good or CPG industry has been responding to the coronavirus pandemic in all kinds of ways, with many businesses finding new avenues to sell their products online.

Naturally Austin is a nonprofit founded last year to help promote hundreds of Austin food, beverage and body care companies, and last week, the organization announced it would be shipping bundles of Austin-based goods around the country.

The eight Austin Naturally bundles start at $50 and are built around themes, from self-care to sweets to beverages or breakfast. Each box include 6 to 10 full-sized products, and 5% of each sale will go to Keep Austin Fed, a local nonprofit that redistributes surplus food to people living with food insecurity.

Thank you for supporting our members, Keep Austin Fed and Naturally Austin’s mission to support and grow our natural CPG community.

Local participating companies include Kibo Chickpea Chips, Granarly Whole Grain Snack Blend, Stroop Club Stroopwafels, Tea Drops, Chinook Seedery, Wunderkeks, Strong Coffee Co., 3 Small Plates, Other Mother and Sovereignty Purpose, a cognitive enhancement supplement.

Some of the boxes include non-food items, such as body wash, candles and even hand sanitizer from a local company called Pretty Frank.

“We considered this a win/win for our members and the community,” Naturally Austin executive director Emily Kealey said in a release. “This helps them during a trying time and showcases the breadth of innovation in our community by getting their products into new hands — not just in Austin but all over the country.”

Naturally Austin says it’ll have a pick-up option for local orders in coming weeks, but until then, you can find out more about the boxes and place an order for shipping at naturallyaustin.org.