It’s tomato time out at Johnson’s Backyard Garden, the East Austin and Bastrop County farm that runs the largest community-supported agriculture program in the Austin area.

With the summer months upon us, so are the farm’s first tomatoes, a bright yellow cherry tomato that will be in CSA boxes and at area farmers markets this weeknd. In June, the farm will have more than half a dozen varieties for sale through its annual bulk tomato sale, which is open for pre-sale now.

Through the website, jbgorganic.com/tomatopresale, customers can pre-order 15 and 20 pounds of beef steak slicing tomatoes, San Marzanos, Cherokee purple and green tomatoes for pick-up at sites from San Antonio to Dallas, as well as Houston.

In other farm news, after having a waitlist in March, the CSA is open to new subscribers, who can order various sizes of produce boxes for pick-up or delivery with the option to add on eggs and coffee.