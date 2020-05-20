Pop Up Grocer, a traveling pop-up grocery store, launched last year, and after successful stops in New York and Los Angeles, the temporary market is coming to Austin in June.

Founded by brand and marketing entrepreneur Emily Schildt, the shop at 408 W. Second St. will feature more than 100 brands whose products aren’t necessarily available in grocery stores yet.

Schildt took the pop-up market off the road during the coronavirus, but now that retail businesses are reopening, she decided to pick up the tour with the Austin store, an Instagram-friendly space where shoppers can find more than 400 new, innovative food, beverage, home, pet and body products that suit their lifestyles.

Many of these products are from newer brands that don’t have national distribution, and there are a handful of Austin products on shelves and in the freezers, too, including Good Pop, Afia, Bearded Brothers, Fit Joy, Siete, Zubi’s, Clean Cause and Yellowbird hot sauce.

Many of the products are gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, organic, non-GMO, low-sugar, nut-free, preservative-free, refined sugar-free and/or women-owned. Sour Duck Market has signed on to provide fresh bread in the store. Five percent of proceeds will go to All Together ATX.

Schildt recently launched a Pop Up Grocer Box, which allows customers to order a box for delivery ($60) that includes a mix of grocery, home and body care products, with 10 percent of proceeds going to Feeding America.

"Pop Up Grocer is in a unique position to provide both an essential service —groceries for the local area — and essential feelings — happiness and a sense of normalcy," the company said via release.

Store organizers are taking cautionary measures, including having hand sanitizer and face masks available for customers and a limit of no more than four customers in the store at a time.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5 through June 28, and customers can also man an appointment for individual shopping between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

Pop Up Grocer will also host virtual programming in the evenings with food entrepreneurs and industry experts who will talk about the evolving grocery industry.

For more info or to schedule an appointment to shop, go to popupgrocer.co.