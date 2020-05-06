Thanks to Instagram, we know that “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski is sheltering in place in Austin with his Austin Pets Alive foster dog, Neon, and his boyfriend, Kevin, where they’ve started a cooking series called “Show Me What You’re Working With.”

Thanks an interview he gave to Eater Austin, we know a little more about the cooking show and how Porowski is settling into his temporary life in the Lone Star State.

Porowski has been exercising frequently because "I have to constantly be doing something,” and part of that doing something is launching a new web series to help people cook with whatever they’ve got in their fridge and pantry. The show benefits the hunger relief organization Feeding America. Netflix recently picked up the show to share on its social channels.

The Canadian-born cookbook author films the show on his iPhone and then sends the files to an editor, who pieces them together to make each weekly episode. “It’s the wild wild west and we’re kind of figuring it out with every single episode,” he told Eater Austin’s Erin Russell.

Although he’s cooking most of their meals, Porowski says he’s been eating at plenty of Austin restaurants, too, including Gloria’s, Cane Rosso, Rosewood, Cava, Poke Austin and P.F. Chang’s. He also said he’s been using an Austin-based app called Vinder to order produce, eggs, meat and dairy from local farmers, including Coleto Creek Cattle Co.

“I get to enjoy awesome fresh food and really get to enjoy what Austin has to offer,” he told Eater. “It makes everything so personal and it just makes me love Austin all the more. I mean, I genuinely freaking love it here.”

“Queer Eye” was filming its sixth season in Austin, but production halted as the city shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series’ fifth season was filmed in Philadelphia last year, and it will debut on Netflix this summer. The fourth season, filmed in Kansas City, was released in July 2019, and a four-episode special season in Japan was released in November, but no word on when the Austin season might be released.

🚨launch alert🚨 Super excited to share the debut of my new limited series “Show Me What You’re Working With” on @netflix socials/YouTube where I prepare a dish from your video submissions with ingredients you dunno what the hell to do with. Check 👏🏼 it 👏🏼 out. More recipes to come and a larger platform to show support for @feedingamerica, who continue to get food to those who need it most right now. *Watch on @most’s IGTV or YouTube. Link also in my stories

