Just because we’re in a pandemic doesn’t mean you get out of celebrating mom this Mother’s Day.

If you’re looking for one way to spoil a mother in your life — one you are isolating with or one you are celebrating from afar — here are some options from local restaurants. Nearly every place is also selling booze of some sort, like mimosa kits, agua fresca and lemonade. Order as early as you can; many of these options will sell out by the weekend.

• Hestia and Emmer & Rye are serving the same Mother’s Day brunch and dinner menu. Each meal kit (roast chicken, prime rib, lasagna, crab eggs benedict, shakshuka) includes side dishes, salads and accompaniments. You can order online for delivery or pick-up.

• All three locations of Jack Allen’s Kitchen will be serving curbside Mother’s Day brunch packages to pick up on Sunday. Each kit comes with pastries, pimiento cheese, chicken, ham and blondie pie with Amy’s Mexican vanilla ice cream.

• Mattie’s is offering limited in-person dining reservations for Mother's Day brunch at the restaurant in the former Green Pastures, which is reopening for guests on May 7. The restaurant will continue to offer curbside service for items including prime rib, hash brown casserole and frittata.

• Intero is offering Mother’s Day brunch for takeout. Specials include a brunch tarte, beet and chocolate muffins, Chianti-braised Wagyu beef, vegetarian lasagna and Intero’s housemade chocolates.

• Juliet Italian Kitchen is selling brunch items for carryout or delivery Friday-Sunday, including frittatas and crepes.

• The two locations of Cru Food & Wine Bar have reopened their dining room at 25% capacity, and the restaurant is taking reservations for Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

• El Alma is selling breakfast tacos and a Mother’s Day kit that includes a blueberry lavender lemonade, a bottle of sparkling wine, fresh flowers from Ben White Florist and coconut and lime Mexican cookies. Preorder online for contactless curbside pickup on Saturday or Sunday.

• Easy Tiger’s Mother’s Day menu, available for pick-up or delivery Friday-Sunday, includes lemon tarts, quiche and a Mother’s Day gift pack with freshly baked goods.

• Both locations of Central Market are selling Mother’s Day brunch items for pick-up or delivery, including quiches, scones, salads, fresh fruit, flowers, French toast casserole and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

• At Contigo, customers can buy a pancake-making kit, flowers, mimosas and ready-to-eat brunch that including a lox, egg salad, bagel crisps, sausage, kale salad and a fruit galette.

• Eberly’s to-go Mother’s Day brunch offerings include a selection of pastries (cinnamon rolls, apricot jam babka, lemon raspberry pound cake and chocolate chunk banana bread), wine and flowers for pick up on Sunday.

• The same folks who put together the citywide ATX Living Room Picnic in April are organizing a Mother’s Weekend Brunch package to encourage people to order meals and cocktail kits from more than a dozen local restaurants, and each purchase includes the option to add on a bouquet of flowers, cookies, wine, gift cards and candles.

• Bakery Lorraine at Domain Northside, which recently opened for dine-in customers, is selling Mother’s Day macarons and other desserts for pick-up or delivery, as well as a chicken and pork cassoulet to go.

• Halcyon Coffee on Aldrich Street in Mueller is selling chicken and waffles, lobster risotto and croque madame sandwiches for Mother’s Day for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

• Tony C’s two locations are offering a brunch menu that includes croissants, quiche, cinnamon roll pizza and bacon-wrapped figs for pick-up or delivery.

• The League Kitchen & Tavern’s three locations are selling Mother’s Day brunch packs with biscuits, French toast, smoked salmon and a whole chicken for takeout and delivery.

• Sour Duck is selling a brunch pack with pastries, a dozen eggs, breakfast sausage, yogurt and granola for pick-up on Sunday morning.

• La Patisserie is reopening its South Austin location for to-go orders May 9, including an array of baked goods and pastries, such as macarons and tarts. Its Burnet Road location is open for takeout and delivery now.