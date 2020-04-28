Austin food businesses are scrambling to find new ways to sell their products.

Farmers markets are still open, as are dozens of small neighborhood markets that also typically carry burgeoning local brands, but a new company called ATX Kit is now bundling some of those products to ship directly to consumers.

Co-founder Christa Freeland says that each mail-order kit contains either 5 or 10 shelf-stable products from Austin consumer packaged good, or CPG, companies, and each purchase helps fund snack donations to local hospitals.

Each box ($49 for 5 products, $99 for 10) contains the following products: blueberry cardamom organic oatmeal from Oatmeal & Co., Old Gambler Beef Jerky, Lost Pines’ concentrated basil lemon yaupon tea concentrate, Brenham Kitchen’s chili lime cashews and Stroop Club stroopwafels.

The 10-item kit also includes Granarly Granola Snacks’ gluten-free granola, the Sourdough Project’s sourdough crackers, Austin Honey Co.’s raw local honey, Steamm Espresso’s double espresso shot and a jar of Beba’s Pfresh Salsa.

The boxes ship in 1-2 days to anywhere in the U.S. You can find out more at atxkit.com.

RELATED: Why the stroopwafel boom is big for Austin’s Stroop Club

Coronavirus in Austin: Where to buy groceries for curbside pick-up or delivery