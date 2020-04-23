Even though it can still be tough to get a grocery curbside or delivery timeslot scheduled for a day or two out, H-E-B and Favor have announced a two-hour Express Delivery service from every H-E-B and Central Market throughout the state.

Express Delivery is operated by Favor, an Austin-based delivery company that H-E-B purchased in 2018, and costs $9.95 with a $10 tip for the runner. (For the launch, Favor has dropped the cost to $4.95 plus the $10 tip.) There is a limit of 25 items per order.

The service does not require a membership fee or minimum order, and the inventory is limited to a “selected list of groceries and essentials, such as dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine.”

The service is available from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. via the Favor app or favordelivery.com.

Favor recently added 75 markets in Texas to help meet the increased demand due to the coronavirus. This move allowed H-E-B to expand its Senior Support Program, which helps customers over the age of 60 to order groceries for delivery. The Senior Support Line phone ordering service is available by calling 1-833-397-0080, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. For more information on the Senior Support Program, visit favordelivery.com/seniors.

According to H-E-B, they will be waiving all delivery service fees for the Senior Support Program through the end of May, and orders will only require a $10 tip.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO, said in a release. “We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later — and now, with Express Delivery, Texans can get two-hour delivery on up to 25 items when they need an immediate option.”