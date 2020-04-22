When the coronavirus hit Austin, local restaurants scrambled to find new ways to reach customers, including Comedor, and it looks like those bone marrow taco meal kits were just the beginning.

Last month, chefs Philip Speer and Gabe Erales launched kits where customers finish cooking some of the most popular meals from the restaurant (pollo asado and bone marrow tacos) at home, and this week, they are announcing the expansion of the concept in partnership with several other local restaurants.

Assembly Kitchen, Speer says, is a separate business that will work with other Austin restaurants to offer more cook-your-own meal kits that will be sold even after the coronavirus pandemic is over. He has already been able to hire back a number of Comedor employees to prepare, fulfill and deliver the orders.

Assembly Kitchen launched with Comedor kits, and having added breakfast kits from Holy Roller in recent weeks, the company is officially expanding with pizza kits later this week.

The pizza kits ($16-24) include a par-baked crust made from Barton Springs Mill flour and toppings that showcase signature flavors from partner restaurants around the city, including Chi’lantro’s Korean beef bulgogi and kimchee sauce, meatballs from Uncle Nicky’s and La Barbecue brisket.

Customers can order before 3 p.m. for same-day delivery or after 3 p.m. to get the food delivered between 4 and 7 p.m. the following day.

In other meal kit news, Peached Tortilla is selling a DIY ram-don, a dish featured in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite." The Peached kit ($21) includes Tokyo Wavy noodles, Korean black bean sauce, Ram-Don seasoning mix, marinated steak, caramelized kimchi, onions, green onions, bean sprouts and a wedge of lime. You can order the dish, which feeds 2 to 3 people, online for pick-up or delivery Tuesday through Sunday.

