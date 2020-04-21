Of the many things I miss about Life Before Coronavirus is sitting down at a coffee shop with a friend or a work acquaintance, sipping on a cup of coffee that someone else made and munching on a perfectly toasted bagel with butter.

Two of those three things haven’t been happening much lately, but last week, I enjoyed a coffee shop-quality bagel that reminded me what I’d been missing.

Rosen’s Bagel Co. is a local bagel company that is now selling frozen bagels for delivery that customers can bake at home. Nicknamed "fRosens," these bagels are boiled, which gives them their characteristic texture, and then frozen and sold in packages of 6, 18 or 30 ($9.99, $27.99, $39.99).

Home cooks then thaw however many bagels they want to cook while the oven heats to 425 degrees. Bake for 25 minutes, and the bagels are ready to eat. Customers can choose from plain, everything, poppy seed, sesame seed, rosemary, cinnamon raisin, egg and a "big ole surprise mix."

Rosen’s is also selling baked bagels, schmears, lox and other bagel accouterments through the website, ordering.app/rosensbagels. Orders must be placed 48 hours ahead of time, but there is no delivery minimum and delivery is free in the greater Austin area. You can also pick them up at Brew & Brew or Brooklyn Breakfast Co. in South Austin.