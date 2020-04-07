Steamies has been selling dumplings at the Mueller farmers market for more than a year, and last week, the family-run food business opened a brick-and-mortar storefront.

Owner Cindy Chee says the store, 6929 Airport Blvd., is selling Steamies’ frozen dumplings by the dozen and that the dedicated kitchen space has already allowed them to expand the menu. They are currently selling dumplings including pork and cabbage potstickers, chicken and shiitake potstickers, pork cha sui, Cantonese wontons and five-spice lemongrass pork potstickers.

Unlike the farmers market booth, however, customers won’t be able to buy the dumplings hot and ready to eat, but each order includes instructions for cooking them at home.

Customers currently place their orders online for curbside pick-up, Chee says.