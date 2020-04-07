The Alamo Drafthouse can’t show movies at its Slaughter Lane location, but it can sell groceries.

This week, the company announced that it would start selling groceries, meal kits, cocktail kits and even some paper products through an online store. Customers can then pick up the goods with curbside service.

The margarita and Moscow Mule kits cost $40, and the dinner kits start at $20 for a roasted veggie quinoa bowl, $25 for a veggie gluten-free pizza kit and $30 for a burger kit. Each kit includes hand-printed letterpress coasters by the Press Room and a mystery DVD from Drafthouse Films.

Customers also can buy frozen lasagna, plain pizza crusts, proteins, vegetables, bread, milk, eggs and even popcorn salt and popcorn kernels by the pound. You can browse the inventory at alamocurbside.com.