Frozen bananas aren’t the only slightly overripe fruit hiding in my freezer.

When peaches (or pineapples or strawberries) are on the edge of being too ripe to eat, I’ll freeze them on a parchment-lined sheet tray, which helps keep them separated, or just throw them all in a bag.

When making smoothies, I’ll use that fruit while still frozen, but in order to put them in a sweet baked treat like muffins, thawing is usually required. (Except for blueberries; they are small enough to thaw while baking.)

Last week, while trying to use up the things that have been taking up room in my freezer for too long, I set out a bag of peaches to thaw. They promptly leaked all over the kitchen counter, but they made for a really delicious streusel-topped quick bread. The recipe came from the blogger behind Bake or Break, who recently rounded up 40 things you can bake with ingredients from your pantry.

I’ve always been grateful for the huge community of cooks on the Internet who share recipes, cooking tips, questions and advice on every platform, but I really love seeing all the Facebook groups and cooking livestreams and recipe exchanges that people are participating in as we quarantine.

For years, we ran food photos and tips from everyday Austinites who love to cook in the food section of the Statesman through this #Austin360Cooks project, and now that this time at home has been forcing us all to be better cooks, I thought we might revive it. Thanks to all of you who use the hashtag on Instagram; keep using it! You can also email me recipes and ideas at abroyles@statesman.com.

Peach Streusel Bread

This peach streusel bread is really more like a cake, but it comes together like banana bread. The streusel topping is technically optional, but not in my house. Note that you need to melt and cool the butter, so do that before you get started on the recipe. You could use diced fresh peaches in this recipe, but I like the just-thawed softness of the ones that have been sitting in my freezer since last summer. Feel free to use canned peaches, but drain off most of the liquid first. Use as much whole wheat as you dare — I used all whole wheat in the streusel and half and half in the bread. Bake this in a loaf pan or in a muffin tin lined with paper cups.

— Addie Broyles

For the streusel:

1/3 cup whole wheat or all-purpose flour

1/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/4 cup firmly packed light or dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

For the bread:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (or whole wheat and all-purpose mix)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup buttermilk (or yogurt thinned slightly with water)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 1 1/2 cups sliced peaches (thawed, if frozen)

Make the streusel: Combine the flour, oats, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Use a fork or your fingers to mix in the butter until it forms crumbs. Set aside.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the butter, buttermilk, egg and vanilla. Add the liquid mixture to the flour mixture until just combined, stirring and scraping the bottom of the bowl with a spatula. Gently fold in the peaches.

Pour the batter to the prepared pan or muffin cups and spread it evenly. Sprinkle the streusel over the top of the bread and bake for 40 to 45 minutes (less for muffins), or until a pick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool before serving. Store on the counter for a few days or in the fridge for up to a week. Serve with ice cream, butter or on its own. Serves 10.

— Adapted from a recipe on Bake or Bread (bakeorbreak.com)