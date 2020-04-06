Suerte announced that they are now selling suadero taco kits for pick-up Thursday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 1800 E. Sixth St.

The kits ($55) feed 3 to 4 people and include a pound of confit wagyu brisket, house-made tortillas, beans, fideo seco, kale salad, salsas and toppings. Each order includes written instructions, a how-to video with chef Fermín Núñez and a Suerte Spotify playlist.

Through the online store, Suerte is also selling masa by the pound ($5) and black magic oil ($10), a mix of sesame oil, garlic and morita chile, as well as pastry chef Derrick Flynn’s lemon cheesecake cookie dough. You can also buy cocktail mixes ($13) to make the restaurant’s Don Dario and Nada Paloma cocktails. The cocktail kits also come with written instructions and a link to a video of beverage director Blake Gardner mixing the cocktails.

"Right now people want food, but they also want something to do at home, so we are sharing a little bit of both," Núñez said via release.

