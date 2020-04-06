The Round Rock Express will now be providing family meal kits for purchase from their Bullpen Bar in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Our next Family Meal Kit is available for purchase! For $150, plus tax, you receive everything outlined on this menu and can pick-up your kit on Friday between 2 and 7 p.m. Orders must be placed before 4 p.m. Wednesday and limited quantities are available: https://t.co/p17iEzjsPf pic.twitter.com/1itU71lbDg

— Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) April 6, 2020

According to a tweet, family meal kits are priced at $150 plus tax. The kits will include general groceries and five different meals with their appropriate ingredients. The full list of what’s included can be found here.

Family meal kit orders must be placed before 4 p.m. this Wednesday.

To place an order, customers can call (512) 915-0929 or email bullpenbar@rs3sports.com.

Pick-up times for the family meal kits will be Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

When arriving to pick up your meal kit, the organization advises to text (512) 915-0929 with the name the order was placed under and the make, model and color of your vehicle that you are in.