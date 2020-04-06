With restaurants closed for anything but takeout, ready-made meals are having a moment.

Prepared foods have been increasingly popular at grocery stores over the past few years, and companies like Snap Kitchen and My Fit Foods have perfected the grab-and-go breakfast, lunch or dinner.

In Georgetown, you can get meals like that delivered from a relatively new company called TasteMaker Meal.

Owner Keith Daughtridge started the food delivery business in August 2019 with an emphasis on healthy foods, and in the past few weeks, Daughtridge says sign-ups have increased signficantly because of COVID-19 concerns.

Customers can buy individual, nutritionally focused meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner, such as egg white burrito, turkey tacos, chicken cobb salad, chicken chipotle bowl, pineapple salmon or chicken feta burgers, or they can sign up for a week’s worth of meals, which rotate on a six-week schedule. TasteMaker also sells cooked proteins, vegetables and starches in 1-pound bulk quantities.

With a minimum order of 5 meals, delivery is free in Georgetown and $10 outside the city limits, but Daughtridge has waived delivery fees for the foreseeable future.