Restaurants and grocery stores are making day-by-day adjustments to how they operate, and one of those is finding new ways to team up.

H-E-B announced last week that select grocery stores would start carrying heat-and-eat meals from a handful of restaurants across the state. The project started with Houston restaurants Underbelly and Cherry Block, and now includes Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina and Max and Louie’s New York Diner in San Antonio.

Starting this week, Fresa’s Chicken Al Carbon will be selling several popular menu items at half a dozen Austin H-E-Bs: Bee Cave/Loop 360, South Congress/Oltorf, Far West, 51st Street/Berkman, Hancock Center and Slaughter/Escarpment.

Later this month, Ramen Tatsu-Ya and Picnik will roll out menu items available to buy in stores, too. All proceeds from the sales of these chef-prepared meals will go directly to the restaurants, according to H-E-B. According to the Express-News, Max & Louie’s was able to hire back about a dozen furloughed employees because of the new sales venture.

Fresa’s has three items for sale: a kale Caesar salad with agave lime chicken ($7.45), the agave chicken with rice, Brussels sprouts and pasilla aioli ($7.85) and agave lime chicken with sweet potatoes, black beans and poblano ranch ($7.85).

A rep said the partnership has allowed them to rehire 8 full-time and 8 part-time staffers.