I’ve been writing all week about the meal kits that restaurants are putting together so you can cook their foods in your house, and while I was at it, I found a few DIY cupcake/cake/cookie/sundae options. You know, in case your kids need any more reason to bounce off the ceiling:

The Cupcake Bar and Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop are both selling cupcake decorating kits, starting at $25. Sugar Mama’s also has a cookie decorating kit ($25), cookie dough ($12), a build-your-own cake kit (starts at $20) as well as a breakfast taco kit ($30) that includes half a dozen eggs, an avocado, salsa, potatoes, milk, cheese from Antonelli’s, butter and toilet paper.

HayleyCakes & Cookies is selling a Mr. Potato Head cake decorating kit ($35) and cookie dough ($15) for delivery that includes decorated cookies that look like the Mr. Potato Head pieces, as well as the cake and icing to make your own potato “body.”

Mindy’s Bake Shop is selling DIY cookie decorating kits ($30) for delivery that include everything you need to make 10 seasonally themed cookies. They also have a gluten-free option.

Sprinkles cupcake shop in North Austin is also selling decorate-your-own cupcake boxes starting at $25, which you can order online at sprinkles.com.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has make-your-own sundae kits ($62) that include three ice creams (honey vanilla bean, milkiest chocolate and salty caramel), a salted caramel sauce, roasted peanuts and smoked almonds. (Jeni’s offers pick-up and delivery in the Austin area, and so does Gelateria Gemelli, Lick Honest Ice Creams and Amy’s Ice Creams. Dolce Neve has gelato pints available for pick-up.)

Quite possibly the funnest thing we have EVER made for y’all.... this weekend only, you can preorder for PICKUP OR DELIVERY, a DIY mister potato head mini cake kit!!!! It comes complete with everything you AND AND YOUR KIDDOS will need to make this HILARIOUS mister potato head cake!! Switch out the cookie “parts” for funny combos, that will provide *hopefully* a few hours of fun for you while you’re stuck at home!!! Just reference this video for instructions when you are ready to get going! Check out our link in bio for a clickable link to order! https://hayleycakesandcookies.com/delivery/ ((If you want to pick it up at either of our Austin locations, write “riverplace bakery” or “south Lamar bakery” in the address field!”

